240 homes near Bedford on the cards after 14 acres of land sold at Wixams

Plans are on track to create more homes at Wixams.

Land developers L&Q Estates has sold just over 14 acres of land to Abbey Developments at Wixams.

The residential developer plans to build 240 homes in Village 3 of the new community which has four distinct neighbourhoods.

Abbey Developments’ show home at the first phase of the Wixams development

Work on creating the mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes is expected to start in late spring next year.

James Mooney, group sales director at L&Q Estates, said this was their second deal with Abbey Developments at Wixams.

He said: “Abbey Developments purchased 217 plots from us in Village 4 in May 2017 and families have been living in these properties for the last three years as part of this growing

community.

“We have now completed the sale of a further 240 plots to Abbey Developments in Village 3 of the Wixams development, which is close to where we will be building a town centre in a

few years’ time.

“Plans for the town centre are at the proposal stage, as we discuss with stakeholders the facilities which are forecasted to be needed in the future.

“There is also a site earmarked near the town centre for a new primary school in future years, which will be built by the local authority as part of the largest single development in