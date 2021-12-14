20 jobs saved with pre-pack sale of Bedford-based Werrens Limited

Quantuma has been appointed as joint administrators of Werrens Limited (Werrens) and confirmed the successful sale of the business and certain assets to Werrens Bedford Limited.

Founded in 2017, Werrens, which operates mainly from its Bedford site, traded profitably for a number of years as an accident and repair workshop and prestige bodyshop for cars and commercial vehicles. As an approved repairer for Tesla, the business also specialises in electric models.

Werrens ran into significant financial difficulty during the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Quantuma was appointed in November 2021 to achieve a sale of the business and assets.

The pre-pack sale to Werrens Bedford Limited is now complete and 20 jobs have been saved as part of the transaction.

Nick Parsk, director at Quantuma and joint administrator, said: “The automotive industry, like many sectors, was hit hard by the pandemic and the many lockdowns enforced in 2020 and 2021. This had a substantial impact on the company’s balance sheet and cash flow.