But planning permission for the homes has not yet been granted

Up to 17 new homes are a step closer to being built in Harrold after land allocated for housebuilding with a gross development value of £9 million was sold to a property developer.

The 1.76-acre site off Odell Road was sold by property consultancy Fisher German to Brampton Valley Homes.

The land at Harrold

Although planning permission for the homes has not yet been granted, the adopted Neighbourhood Development Plan provides for an allocation for up to 17 new homes – with six being classed as affordable.

Brampton Valley Homes is now in the process of preparing a full planning application to be submitted for consideration.

Matthew Handford, associate at Fisher German, said: “We have worked with the landowners since 2016 advising them on development agency matters.

“As the land benefits from an allocation within the Neighbourhood Development Plan, this makes it more likely that a planning application that follows its guidelines will get approved by the committee.

“The opportunity was well received during the marketing process due to a number of factors, namely the allocation within the Neighbourhood Development Plan for 17 dwellings as well as the site being located within a desirable village in Bedfordshire.

“The landowners were impressed with Brampton Valley Homes’ indicative plans and proposed house types for the land and Fisher German received instructions to proceed with their unconditional offer.

“We achieved a good price for the client which reflects the land’s superb location in Harrold and the high chance of achieving planning permission.

“This sale is the culmination of a long relationship between us and the landowners, and we’re delighted with the result.”

David Ward, director at Brampton Valley Homes, added: “Harrold’s attractive setting and excellent connections to Bedford and Milton Keynes was a big draw for us, and the fact that the site was allocated in the village’s Neighbourhood Plan made the decision to buy that much easier.

“We specialise in smaller, rural developments like this so the site ticked all the boxes for us.