16-year-old girl reported missing from Marston Moretaine

Bedfordshire Police need your help locating Chloe.

The 16-year-old has been missing from her home in Marston Moretaine since Saturday (March 5).

Chloe is described as 5ft 9in, slim build, with red hair often worn in a ponytail.

Have you seen Chloe?

She was last seen wearing a long black coat, black leggings and white canvas style shoes.