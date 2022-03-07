16-year-old girl reported missing from Marston Moretaine
Have you seen her?
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th March 2022, 1:12 pm
Bedfordshire Police need your help locating Chloe.
The 16-year-old has been missing from her home in Marston Moretaine since Saturday (March 5).
Chloe is described as 5ft 9in, slim build, with red hair often worn in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a long black coat, black leggings and white canvas style shoes.
If you have any information, call police on 101 or report it online