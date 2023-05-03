It’s moved to a Sunday for the first time in its 157-year history

Bedford Regatta has moved to a Sunday for the first time in its history

Bedford Regatta – one of the oldest sporting events in the town – is set to return on May 7 to mark the King’s Coronation.

The first ‘official’ Bedford Regatta took place on Thursday, August 25, 1853, 16 years after Queen Victoria ascended the throne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To avoid a clash with the King’s Coronation, the Regatta Committee has moved to a Sunday, for the first time in its 157-year history.

The event is organised by all the rowing clubs in Bedford and has always been a social event in the town’s calendar, with clubs, universities, Oxbridge colleges, and leading schools’ competing.

Bedford Regatta is significant for many younger oarsmen and women, and it has launched the rowing careers of Olympic, World Champions and Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are almost 1,500 competitors taking part this year and entries have been received from as far away as South African schools, who will add a welcome international flavour to the event, again, this year.

Events are offered, over the 1,200 metre course, for fours and eights, across all categories, from Junior 14s upwards, including Novice and Elite rowers.

The regatta is a local family affair – Hugh Maltby, who is Secretary of the regatta, and before him, his father, Michael, have led on organising the event since 1973, a continuous involvement of 50 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hugh said: “We are excited to share the weekend with the King’s Coronation and hope that the picturesque embankment will provide a fitting backdrop for the celebrations.

“With races every two minutes, from 8.30am to 7.30pm, we have a packed schedule and the likelihood of some close and exciting racing.