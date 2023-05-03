News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
7 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

157-year-old Bedford Regatta returns to town this Sunday

It’s moved to a Sunday for the first time in its 157-year history

By Sean CostelloContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:38 BST
Bedford Regatta has moved to a Sunday for the first time in its historyBedford Regatta has moved to a Sunday for the first time in its history
Bedford Regatta has moved to a Sunday for the first time in its history

Bedford Regatta – one of the oldest sporting events in the town – is set to return on May 7 to mark the King’s Coronation.

The first ‘official’ Bedford Regatta took place on Thursday, August 25, 1853, 16 years after Queen Victoria ascended the throne.

To avoid a clash with the King’s Coronation, the Regatta Committee has moved to a Sunday, for the first time in its 157-year history.

Most Popular

The event is organised by all the rowing clubs in Bedford and has always been a social event in the town’s calendar, with clubs, universities, Oxbridge colleges, and leading schools’ competing.

Bedford Regatta is significant for many younger oarsmen and women, and it has launched the rowing careers of Olympic, World Champions and Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race winners.

There are almost 1,500 competitors taking part this year and entries have been received from as far away as South African schools, who will add a welcome international flavour to the event, again, this year.

Events are offered, over the 1,200 metre course, for fours and eights, across all categories, from Junior 14s upwards, including Novice and Elite rowers.

The regatta is a local family affair – Hugh Maltby, who is Secretary of the regatta, and before him, his father, Michael, have led on organising the event since 1973, a continuous involvement of 50 years.

Hugh said: “We are excited to share the weekend with the King’s Coronation and hope that the picturesque embankment will provide a fitting backdrop for the celebrations.

“With races every two minutes, from 8.30am to 7.30pm, we have a packed schedule and the likelihood of some close and exciting racing.

"The best place to cheer on the crews is the Regatta Enclosure, located next to the Suspension Bridge, where hot and cold refreshments and licensed bar are also available. As in the Victorian era, we still welcome picnics too.”

Related topics:Coronation