15-year-old Bedford girl has been missing 10 days
Have you seen missing Marsha?
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:36 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:49 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl from Bedford who was last seen 10 days ago.
Marsha was last seen on October 4, and officers are concerned for her welfare. She has links to the Northampton and Manchester areas.
She is described as approximately 5’6’’, medium build, with brown shoulder-length braided hair.
If you have any information on Marsha’s whereabouts please contact the police's online reporting centre or call 101 and quote reference number MPC/3195/21.