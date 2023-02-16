13 good causes in Bedford awarded grants to help support people struggling with the cost of living

Grants are being handed out to 13 good causes in Bedford to help people struggling with the cost of living.

Bedford Borough Council is working with Compass Wellbeing and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board to give £210k of grants to community, voluntary and social enterprise groups, or town and parish councils, that are supporting people to stay warm, well and socially connected.

Cash grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 are being given to:

The grants will help support people struggling with the cost of living

> IMPAKT Housing & Support

> King's Arms Project

> Special Interest Group - Penrose

> Carers in Beds

> Salvation Army Debt Advice

> CHUMS CHARITY

> PROJECT 229

> Tibbs Dementia Foundation

> Fun 4 Young People

> FACES

> Friends of St. Marys Church Stevington

> St Pauls Church Bedford

> Bedfordshire Open Door

Cllr Louise Jackson, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing said, “Most of us will have been affected in some way by the cost of living crisis, and our charitable and voluntary sector is not immune to rising costs and falling donations.

“By working closely with local community groups, we are aiming to ensure that as many residents as possible continue to get the support that they need”.

Felicity Cox, Chief Executive, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said, “We’re proud to be investing £3m this year to tackle health inequalities across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes.

“This latest grant funding is a great example of the partnership working required to really make a difference for residents in Bedford Borough.”