12-year-old arrested after Bedford stabbing

A 12-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Bedford.

A teenager was seriously injured in the stabbing in St Loyes Street at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 27). He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police say they have stepped up town centre patrols and have been speaking with anyone who has concerns following yesterday’s incident.

A 12-year-old has been arrested today (Thursday) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said: “We recognise how worrying incidents like this are for the whole community, with the impact of knife crime reaching far beyond those directly involved.

“We want to be absolutely clear that there is no excuse for carrying a knife. It does not protect you – it only puts you, those around you and the wider community at greater risk of serious harm.

“We remain committed to protecting our towns and tackling knife crime at every level. Alongside our partners, we are working to remove dangerous weapons from our streets, pursuing those who commit violence and prevent young people from getting involved in the first place.

“We also continue to urge communities to share any information with us about people who may be carrying a knife – every report helps us take action to prevent violence and protect lives. Information can be given directly to us or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Support is also available for young people and families concerned about knife carrying. The Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Prevention Partnership offers advice and support to help people find a safer way forward.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 or report information via their website, quoting the reference 369 of August 27.