12 weeks of free childcare being offered to parents in Bedford

Busy Bees is offering up to 12 weeks of free childcare sessions to parents at its Elstow nursery.

The childcare provider's Community Care initiative is designed to support families when they need it most - offering parents free childcare sessions for the under fives.

The sessions, equivalent to a full-time place, are accessible to families experiencing a difficult time with no other options.

Busy Bees

Louise Copson, operations director at Busy Bees, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Community Care initiative, offering care to the children and families in our local area and helping them to receive the best start in life.

“At Busy Bees, we understand just how important nursery is to a child’s development - it's the first time they get to experience and learn new things. This initiative is our way of giving back to the local community and supporting families when they need it most.”