Workers packing Christmas chocolates at the Meltis sweet factory in Bedford on 24th November 1936.Workers packing Christmas chocolates at the Meltis sweet factory in Bedford on 24th November 1936.
Workers packing Christmas chocolates at the Meltis sweet factory in Bedford on 24th November 1936.

11 fascinating pictures which show life in Bedford over half a century ago - including the Jarrow marchers passing through town and Lloyd George holding a rally

This fascinating retro gallery shows a bygone era in Bedford – and some notable historical moments.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:40 GMT

We have nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures, including the famous Jarrow marchers passing through the area and two former PMs coming to town.

The gallery also shows some sweet treats being made in town as well as women getting stuck into work in the factories, the home guard on parade and a big gathering in Bedford during WW2.

You can send your retro pictures to [email protected]

A crowd waiting to gain admittance in Bedford as David Lloyd George opens his campaign.

1. David Lloyd George

A crowd waiting to gain admittance in Bedford as David Lloyd George opens his campaign. Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Jarrow marchers passing throught the village of Lavendon, near Bedford, on their way to London, many playing mouth organs to keep spirits up. The Jarrow March was a hunger march during the Great Depression, starting in Jarrow it reached London a month later to put pressure on the coalition government.

2. Jarrow marchers

Jarrow marchers passing throught the village of Lavendon, near Bedford, on their way to London, many playing mouth organs to keep spirits up. The Jarrow March was a hunger march during the Great Depression, starting in Jarrow it reached London a month later to put pressure on the coalition government. Photo: David Savill

Photo Sales
Women at work decorating chocolate Easter eggs at a Bedford confectionery works. The eggs are filled with berries and have a Coronation design, Bedford.

3. Easter Egg Factory

Women at work decorating chocolate Easter eggs at a Bedford confectionery works. The eggs are filled with berries and have a Coronation design, Bedford. Photo: Hulton Archiv

Photo Sales
Woman war workers loading bricks onto a train at the London Brick Company factory in Bedford during World War II, August 1941.

4. London Brick Company

Woman war workers loading bricks onto a train at the London Brick Company factory in Bedford during World War II, August 1941. Photo: Horace Abrahams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bedford