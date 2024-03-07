We have nipped into the archives to bring you some cracking pictures, including the famous Jarrow marchers passing through the area and two former PMs coming to town.
The gallery also shows some sweet treats being made in town as well as women getting stuck into work in the factories, the home guard on parade and a big gathering in Bedford during WW2.
1. David Lloyd George
A crowd waiting to gain admittance in Bedford as David Lloyd George opens his campaign. Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Jarrow marchers
Jarrow marchers passing throught the village of Lavendon, near Bedford, on their way to London, many playing mouth organs to keep spirits up. The Jarrow March was a hunger march during the Great Depression, starting in Jarrow it reached London a month later to put pressure on the coalition government. Photo: David Savill
3. Easter Egg Factory
Women at work decorating chocolate Easter eggs at a Bedford confectionery works. The eggs are filled with berries and have a Coronation design, Bedford. Photo: Hulton Archiv
4. London Brick Company
Woman war workers loading bricks onto a train at the London Brick Company factory in Bedford during World War II, August 1941. Photo: Horace Abrahams