10 Post Office branches in Bedford are now taking Evri parcels
From today, 10 Post Office branches in Bedford will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.
For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device. David Saenz, chief growth officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel.”
The locations that you can ship with Evri are:
BEDFORD: Queens Drive, 108-112 Queens Drive, MK41 9BS; London Road, 219 London Rd, MK42 0PY; Putnoe Street, 14 Library Walk, MK41 8HF
KEMPSTON: Springfield Centre, 1 Springfield Centre, Orchard St, MK42 7PR
AMPTHILL: 17 Church St, Ampthill, MK45 2PL
MARSTON MORETAINE: 67 Bedford Road, MK43 0LA
SHORTSTOWN: North Drive, MK42 0TL
TURVEY: High St, MK43 8EP
WILLINGTON: 37 Bedford Rd, MK44 3PP
WILSTEAD: 33 Cotton End Road, MK45 3BX
Evri has also released those all-important dates for getting your parcels shipped in time for Christmas – Tuesday, December 19 is the last day for courier collections. Parcels with standard delivery should be sent from a ParcelShop by 11am on Wednesday, December 20, while next day deliveries should be dropped off by 11am the following day.