Here is where you can send, collect and return deliveries in the town

Evri signs in the window of a Post Office branch. Picture: Mark Dolby

From today, 10 Post Office branches in Bedford will let customers send parcels with courier, Evri, just in time for Christmas.

For the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history, customers can choose their parcel carrier over the counter. Evri customers can now hand a parcel directly to Post Office staff who will enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device. David Saenz, chief growth officer at Evri, said: “We’re pleased to give local people more choice and convenience when sending a parcel.”

The locations that you can ship with Evri are:

BEDFORD: Queens Drive, 108-112 Queens Drive, MK41 9BS; London Road, 219 London Rd, MK42 0PY; Putnoe Street, 14 Library Walk, MK41 8HF

KEMPSTON: Springfield Centre, 1 Springfield Centre, Orchard St, MK42 7PR

AMPTHILL: 17 Church St, Ampthill, MK45 2PL

MARSTON MORETAINE: 67 Bedford Road, MK43 0LA

SHORTSTOWN: North Drive, MK42 0TL

TURVEY: High St, MK43 8EP

WILLINGTON: 37 Bedford Rd, MK44 3PP

WILSTEAD: 33 Cotton End Road, MK45 3BX