People gather to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Bedford

A series of events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day were held in Bedford yesterday (Jan 27) beginning with a short ceremony at the Anne Frank plaque in Russell Park.

This was followed by a multi-faith service at the Harpur Suite, based on this year’s theme of ‘Torn from Home’.

A service was held at the Anne frank plaque in Russell Park

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The commemoration events are held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day as we come together to remember those who were killed in genocides. These poignant and thought-provoking services remind us of the importance of standing together against racism, discrimination and hatred.”

The Rev Cass Howes, chairman of Bedford Council of Faiths, said: “It is a privilege for the Council of Faiths to work with Bedford Borough in providing these opportunities, for people to gather to remember the Holocaust and subsequent genocides, to reflect and consider how we all can make the world a better place.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is the international day to remember those killed under Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust described the day as “a time when we seek to learn the lessons of the past and recognise that genocide does not just take place on its own – it’s a steady process which can begin if discrimination, racism and hatred are not checked and prevented.”

