Pensioner who died in Carlton is named

The man who died in a collision in Carlton on Sunday (September 2) has been named.

Michael Hall, 75, from Turvey, died after he was involved in a collision with a motorcycle on Turvey Road, shortly before midday.

Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Hall’s friends and family following this tragic incident. We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.”

In a statement from his family, Mr Hall was described as a ‘true gentleman’.

They said: “Michael was a beloved husband to Pat, a father of four, and a granddad (or Bar-bar as they called him) to six. His family was everything to him but he was also extremely well loved in the local and wider community.

“He’d lived in Turvey for the last 50 years, having being born in Harold and grown up in Carlton, and was the type of person who was always willing to help anyone in need.

“Michael was a true gentleman, a friend to many, and a genuine country bumpkin.

“He loved his gardening, with his home grown vegetables being his pride and joy. Heaven has gained a new head allotment keeper.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 101 and quoting Operation Leyton. You can also give information via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre.