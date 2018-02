An elderly woman was taken to hospital today (February 13) after being knocked down on a zebra crossing in Ampthill.

The accident, believed to involve a white 2017Reg Jaguar SUV, brought traffic to a standstill as police closed off Bedford Street in the centre of town.

Long queues built up the hill from the direction of Bedford while shoppers were unable to exit Waitrose car park.

The victim was believed to have been an 83-year-old pedestrian, who suffered leg injuries.