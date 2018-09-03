Pedestrian killed following collision with motorcyle in Carlton near Bedford

A pedestrian was killed following a collision with motorcycle in Carlton yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The incident happened in Turvey Road shortly before midday. Emergency services attended and treated the pedestrian, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

Sergeant Chris Smith, investigating, said: “We are currently trying to establish the surroundings of this incident and would appreciate help from anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

“It’s always sad when someone loses their life, and we would like to speak with a number of people in the vicinity at the time, some of whom provided assistance to the injured parties while emergency services made their way to the scene.”

Turvey Road was closed for a period on Sunday, but has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Leyton.