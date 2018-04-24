Pedal with the superheroes helping homeless in Bedford

Superheroes will be taking to the saddle when a fundraiser is held for the homeless in Bedford.

The SMART Prebend Centre will be hosting their very first annual family Superhero bike ride on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7

Cyclists will be heading off from Russell Park at 1.30pm to raise awareness and funds for the Bedford based homeless centre, who are keen to see the community join in with the fun event.

Lisa Harrison, SMART’s area manager for Bedford said: “We receive fantastic support from residents and businesses in Bedford for which we are extremely grateful. I’d like to encourage families to come along and get involved. Please get in touch if you would like to find out more.”

The route will be along the Embankment and Bedford town centre, following cycle lanes and pathways, and is designed to allow participants to ride either one lap of 3.5 miles or two laps totalling 7 miles.

Cyclists are encouraged to dress as Superhero’s - but this is not essential! Children are welcomed, but must be accompanied by an adult on the ride, with adults able to accompany up to four children per adult. First aiders will be in attendance at the event but parents and guardians will be responsible for the safety of the children they accompany. Children under the age of 16 years old must wear a cycle helmet and those over 16 are encouraged to do so.

There is a £10 entrance fee per rider applicable, of which £8 will go directly to supporting the SMART Prebend Centre.

To find out more and register email the team at SMART Prebend prebend@smartcjs.org.uk

The SMART Prebend Centre, at 12 Prebend Street, supports the homeless, the vulnerably housed and those who face issues of social isolation in Bedfordshire. The centre is open 365 days a year providing food, clothing, toiletries, showers and somewhere warm for the most vulnerable within the community.

Call 01234 365955 or visit www.smartcjs.org.uk