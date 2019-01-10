Parents warned over dangers of youths’ antic socal behaviour in Ampthill and Flitwick

More than 20 warning notices have been handed out to parents in a bid to stamp out anti social behaviour by youths across Flitwick and Ampthill.

The notices have been issued by Beds Police in response to complaints about youths damaging property, littering, and being abusive and intimidating to members of the public.

This includes riding bicycles in a danerous manner which potentially could cause road traffic accidents.

They also say they are endangering other road users while also putting the rider at serious risk of injury, as well as being a general nuisance to the public.

Officers hope the intervention will encourage parents and guardians to take action to prevent their child’s continued involvement in problems.

And they say that further action could be taken against parents or guardians if problems persist.

PC Aaron Dagley of the North Rural Community Team said: “We have taken the step to involve the parents and guardians of the young people regularly associating within a group identified as being responsible for this behaviour, which is causing a major nuisance to residents.

“They need to understand it’s their responsibility to know what their children are up to when they leave the house and the onus is on them to take action.

“We have been working closely with Central Bedfordshire Council and the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub to tackle ASB in the area and will deal with offending robustly where evidence is present.

“By putting intervention measures into place now, it is a chance to try and prevent more serious offending down the line.

“Following the warning if there continues to be an unreasonable, persistent and detrimental impact on the quality of life of the community by the youths, we will be able to take further action against the parents, guardians or individuals.”

Officers have identified the vast majority of youths, but need help in identifying a number of others.

> If you have any information about the individuals involved contact 101 or you can report information online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111