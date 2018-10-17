Parents respond to the pause on plans to make headteachers redundant at three Bedford primary schools

The SSC Action Group brings together families from the Cauldwell, Shackleton and Shortstown Lower School.

This is what they had to say about today’s announcement.

“We fully support the decision to cancel tonight’s planned parent information meeting as we have been assured of full participation in the mediation process.

“We will be using Thursday’s planned meeting to ensure the SSC action steering group fully represent the views of the parents during the mediation process.

“We are delighted that the Trust has made the decision to pause the planned restructure under the terms stated above as this will ensure that all voices are heard before decisions are made.”

The SSC Action Group are continuing with their online petition and survey for staff, parents, carers, and other interested members of the community.

The petition is at https://bit.ly/2Rx4iiz

And the survey is at https://goo.gl/forms/1XHAM9BUD5c24JGh1