Parents launch petition to improve safety outside Flitwick Lower School

Parents have launched a petition to improve road safety outside a school after a pupil was knocked down by a car.

The accident happened outside Flitwick Lower School in Temple Way, on Friday.

Oliver Bower, 9, escaped injury but suffered shock. His mum Karen Roylande said: “He got straight up and said he was OK. He was in shock, but not hurt. There were lots of people around including the school nurse so he was fine. But I just dread to think what could have happened. He was so lucky.

“The road is dangerous. It’s busy and people double park. The speed limit is 30mph but should be reduced to 20mph.”

Karen said a petition for a school crossing has so far attracted 1,165 signatures. Alternatively she said parents wanted a lollipop person to control a school crossing.

Karen reported the incident to police, Flitwick Town Council, and the Highways dept at Central Beds Council.

A CBC spokesman said: “The council takes safety seriously and would be happy to review and consider the petition once it has been submitted. Our road safety team has been actively working with Flitwick Lower School to educate the children.”