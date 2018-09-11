Parents - have you applied for 30hrs free childcare available in Bedford Borough?

Parents are being reminded to apply for free childcare following a scheme introduced across Bedford Borough last year.

A total of 30 hours free childcare has been available for eligible three and four year olds across Bedford Borough since September 2017.

At present a total of 1,337 children across the area currently have access to 30 hours funded childcare, the highest allocation in the region.

The 30 hours offer is available for three and four year olds of working parents in the Borough and parents can apply at the same time as Tax-Free childcare.

Children start in their childcare place the term after they turn three years old and have received a valid 30 hours code, whichever is later.

Parents who have already applied must check their details are up to date every three months to keep their 30 hours free childcare.

Cllr Henry Vann said: “The early years make all the difference and Bedford Borough Council have ranked first in the region in terms of the percentage of children in a 30-hour place (as a percentage of codes issued).

“This is a great achievement. I encourage all parents who haven’t already to check their eligibility and apply.”

To find out more about your childcare choices visit https://www.childcarechoices.gov.uk/ to

check your eligibility or update your details.