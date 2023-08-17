News you can trust since 1845
Pakistan independence day celebration in Bedford

Pakistani community comes together
By MAJID KHANContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Bedfordians of Pakistani origin held an elegant flag raising ceremony followed by a celebration function on the morning of August 14 at Bedford's town hall and the Harpur Suite to mark the 76th year of Independence of Pakistan.

The ceremony began with the raising of the Pakistani flag at Town Hall and the playing of the Pakistani national anthem. This was followed by a celebration function at Harpur suite. The function started by a recitation of verses of the holy Quran followed by speeches by distinguished guests, children performances, cake cutting ceremony and refreshments.

A large number of people of the Pakistani community along with members of all other local communities attended the ceremony.

Cake cutting Cake cutting
Cake cutting

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr Rob Oakley, Mayor of Bedford Tom Wootton, MP for Bedford Mohammad Yasin and first secretary from the Pakistan high commission, London, Sarfaraz Khan were present to grace the occasion; other distinguished guests included local councillors, representatives from local mosques and other communities.

In the evening there was a celebration dinner with former international cricketer and legendary bowler, Saqlain Mushtaq.

Celebration events were organised by Bedford Pakistan Society. We thank Majid for his work also alongside the media team.

