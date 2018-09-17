Outstanding work wins award for Kempston law school recruitment

A law school apprentice has won recognition for his outstanding work.

Joe Freestone, a member of CILEx Law School’s (CLS) apprenticeship recruitment team, has been selected to receive an Outstanding Achievement Award for his recent apprenticeship and in recognition of his hard work.

The award will be presented at Bedford College’s Achievements Ceremony, at Bedford Corn Exchange, on Thursday, December 6.

Apprenticeship recruitment co-ordinator Joe joined Kempston-based CLS in June last year as apprentice recruitment assistant to do a Level 3 Apprenticeship in Business Administration.

Now that he has completed his apprenticeship, he will start another apprenticeship at Bedford College next month when he begins an Advanced Level 3 CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) in Human Resources Support.

Joe plays an important part in CLS’s apprenticeships recruitment team. The team is made up exclusively of current and recent apprentices offering a full range of recruitment services to apprenticeship employer clients.

Joe’s role includes dealing with enquiries from prospective apprentices and helping CLS’s clients to fill their apprenticeship vacancies by carrying out telephone interviews and attending assessment days.

Having also completed a Level 2 apprenticeship with a previous employer, Joe is able to use his considerable personal experience to highlight the benefits of doing an apprenticeship and to advise potential apprentices before they apply for a role. He said: “It was a great surprise to receive the letter telling me I’d won an award. I couldn’t have done it without CILEx Law School’s help. Everyone here – especially my team – has been incredibly supportive, from offering help and advice to ensuring that I had enough off-the-job learning time to do my college work.

“I really enjoy my job and by doing this apprenticeship, I have had the opportunity to gain work experience, get a recognised qualification and progress my career.”

Jenny Pelling, Director of Business and Apprenticeships, said: “What brilliant news – we’re delighted that Joe’s hard work and commitment has been recognised in this award.

“As an apprenticeship provider ourselves, we fully understand the value that apprentices can bring to a business. That’s why, as well as a number of former apprentices, we have four current apprentices – with three more due to start in the coming months. It’s good to practise what you preach!”

Ian Pryce, Principal and Chief Executive of The Bedford College Group, said: “We have 2,500 apprentices at various stages of training at all times and rely on the support of employers to invest in the training of their staff.”

