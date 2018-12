Ampthill’s Emily Atack is still our jungle Queen, despite coming in second place in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The former Inbetweeners star finished behind former West Ham United and Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp.

She is understood to have been flooded with offers since last night.

Former Doctor Who actor John Barrowman came in third place on this year’s show, whilst other contestants included TV presenter Nick Knowles, Coronation Street’s Sair Khan, and Mr Blobby’s sidekick Noel Edmonds.