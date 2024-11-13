“The Government’s Budget will hit working people across Bedfordshire hard”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly Column by Blake Stephenson - the Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire

We will not raise taxes on working people. That was the promise this Labour Government made to the people of Bedfordshire. I’m disappointed, but not surprised they have broken that pledge within months of being elected. From small business owners to farmers to people working in High Street shops, the damaging effects of this Budget will be far reaching.

Whether I’ve been visiting charities or businesses or other organisations since the Budget, almost every single meeting has included concerns around the impact of the National Insurance increase. It will cost organisations hundreds of extra pounds per worker every single year. For some small businesses just about getting by, that is simply too much. Instead of encouraging investment, helping small businesses to grow and employ more people, I fear the National Insurance increase will instead see businesses forced to choose between cutting investment or limiting pay increases.

That’s on top of other damaging measures in the Budget including the family farm tax which risks family farms being sold off to developers or large farming corporations. Our farmers put food on our tables - three times a day. We simply would not survive without them, and I’m disappointed the Government is making life more difficult for them.

Blake Stephenson MP speaking in the House of Commons

The Government is also ploughing ahead with plans to introduce a tax on education. Pushing children away from independent schools could overwhelm state schools in Bedfordshire leading to bigger class sizes and reducing the quality of education for all. I asked the Government what analysis they had done of the potential impact of the policy, and I was shocked by their answer. They said: “The department has made no estimate of the number of pupils in Bedfordshire who will leave the independent school system as a result of VAT on school fees.”

I have spoken about all of these issues in the House of Commons and written letters to the Government highlighting my concerns. I’m on your side, holding the Government to account and I will continue fighting for the people of Mid Bedfordshire.

This is my first column in the Bedford Times and Citizen so I wanted to let you know that I hold regular advice surgeries across the constituency, where you can come and raise any issues or concerns with me. To book an appointment please get in touch with me and my team at [email protected].