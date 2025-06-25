Opinion: Mid Beds MP Blake Stephenson’s Bill to tackle flooding passes first House Of Commons test

Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson has tabled a Bill in the House of Commons aimed at tackling flooding following the devastating scenes last September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of Bedfordshire was impacted by the flooding in 2024 and Conservative MP Blake has been working hard in Parliament to address local residents’ concerns.

After meeting with local people impacted and listening to residents’ views in his online survey, Blake has been pushing the Government to do more to protect our towns and villages from future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local MP Blake introduced the Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday (24th June) and it passed its First Reading, with a Second Reading to follow next month.

Blake Stephenson MP proposing his Bill in the House of Commons

The Bill would give councils powers to reject future planning applications from developers if they have previously failed to deliver or maintain sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), and require the Secretary of State to publish statutory guidance on the minimum expected standards for SuDS.

It would also ensure a presumption against development where one of the lead local flood authority, Environment Agency (EA), or the IDB consider that development would increase flood risk for existing properties.

Blake Stephenson, the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, said: "Since the devastating flooding in Mid Bedfordshire last September I've been listening to local people, speaking to our local authorities and scrutinising Government plans, and it’s alarmingly clear that more needs to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I have brought my own Bill to Parliament to help fix some of the gaps in the system.

“I know it won’t fix every problem and there will be still much to do, but this will address important issues within the planning system on flood risk and sustainable drainage and I hope it will continue to have the backing of other MPs.”