'My role is to ensure people feel heard, supported and cared for, even in the final chapter of life'

Letter to Editor: The Heart of Community-Based Palliative Care, ahead of International Nurses Day (12 May)

Dear Editor,

After qualifying as a Registered Nurse six years ago, I have spent the last eight months working as a Senior Registered Nurse in the palliative care hub at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.

What inspired me to move into community-based healthcare? For me, the answer is simple: I wanted to help patients feel as comfortable and supported as possible in their own homes.

During my time as a student nurse, I had the privilege of accompanying district nurses into patients' homes. Those experiences sparked a deep interest in palliative care, as I witnessed firsthand the comfort and openness that home-based conversations provided.

Having worked in both hospice and community care settings, I have seen the profound impact that familiar surroundings can have. Home represents decades of memories for the patient - the garden they nurtured, the photos that mean so much to them. There is a real sense of peace in spending one's final days in a place filled with familiarity.

Now, as part of a palliative care hub, my role includes telephone support for patients and families. Some days involve symptom management and medication advice, while sometimes it's just about simply listening - allowing people to express their emotions freely, knowing they are heard. Our team collaborates closely with district nurses, GPs, and hospice at home healthcare assistants to ensure patients receive the care they need.

The most rewarding aspect of my job is offering support during the most difficult of times. It’s such a privilege. It’s about bringing light into a dark place and ensuring that, even in the final chapter of life, people feel heard, supported, and cared for.

Ellen Ryan-Gill works in the palliative care hub of Sue Ryder St John's Hospice.

Talking about palliative care is often avoided, but we must not be scared to have these discussions. Death and dying are inevitable, but early conversations can ease anxieties and ensure patients receive the care they truly want. Open dialogue brings clarity and comfort - not only to the patient but to their families as well.

For more information about the work of Sue Ryder, and how to support the charity’s vital work, visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns

Ellen Ryan-Gill, St Neots