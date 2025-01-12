Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly column by Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire Blake Stephenson

As we enter 2025, I will continue to build on the work I’ve already been doing to help make Mid Bedfordshire a better place to live, work and bring up a family.

From my first half a year as your Member of Parliament there are some clear priorities that I’m determined to deliver for you. That includes better access to GP surgeries for all residents. Work is ongoing to push Government and key local stakeholders to work closer together to finally get a new GP surgery for Wixams delivered. It’s simply unacceptable that a new town like Wixams still doesn’t have its own GP surgery and I will continue to raise this at every opportunity in Parliament.

And as I mentioned in my last column, I am passionate about ensuring the proposed Universal theme park in Bedfordshire gets the go ahead. In Parliament I’ve been talking about the huge benefits it will bring to our local economy, local jobs and local tourism, and I’ve been pushing the Government, and Tourism Minister Chris Bryant, to make a decision as soon as possible. Universal is such an exciting opportunity for our county and I really hope we will see some progress soon.

On a national and local level I remain worried about the lasting impact of the Chancellor’s Budget late last year. The National Insurance hike is having a detrimental effect on local charities across Bedfordshire. I’ve heard from charities like the Greensand Trust, which does amazing work protecting and enhancing our natural environment in Bedfordshire, who tell me the NI increase will cost them an extra £100,000 a year. And I've also visited the wonderful Keech Hospice Care who will also see a huge impact on their staffing costs as a result of the changes.

While healthcare infrastructure, investment from Universal, and supporting our businesses and charities are three of the priorities I’ve mentioned in my column today, there are so many more key issues I’m working on for local people. That includes work to tackle the flooding issues we saw across Bedfordshire in autumn last year, working with our farmers affected by the Government’s Family Farm Tax and continuing to press the Government to reinstate support for our vulnerable pensioners after the callous cuts to the Winter Fuel Payments.

Finally, I’m continuing to hold regular advice surgeries across the constituency so if you would like to book an appointment to come and meet me please do get in touch by emailing [email protected]. To stay up-to-date with all the work I’m doing for Mid Bedfordshire head to blakestephenson.uk to sign up for my regular e-newsletter.