Mayor's Column: With unity and honesty, we can steer Bedford through these Financial Headwinds

Everyone is aware of the financial challenges faced by the current Government, and local authorities like Bedford Borough are no different. Our community is feeling the impact, especially as rising demands for Adult Social Care, Children’s Services, and Temporary Accommodation put significant pressure on our finances.

Over the past ten years, our core spending power has declined by 7%, while our costs have jumped by 25%. At the same time, Government funding has been cut by another 25%. Despite these difficulties, Bedford Borough Council has worked hard to deliver efficiencies. However, the pressures we are experiencing now - and those forecasted over the next four years - seriously threaten our ability to keep a balanced budget.

Now is the time to look ahead and take action. Every political group, including my own administration, must unite as never before. We need to work together, with both council members and officers, to make the tough decisions that are coming.

Some choices will not be easy. They might even go against our manifestos and personal beliefs. But if our goal is a stronger and more resilient Bedford, then we must be ready to consider all options and proceed with honesty, courage, and unity.

To be clear, our statutory services and duty to residents will not be put at risk. However, we must thoroughly review our discretionary services. This may mean reducing, or even stopping, certain types of spending. We are following the advice of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy (CIPFA), which has urged swift and decisive action. This includes reviewing discretionary budgets, selling surplus assets, reassessing special area charges, and tackling the £21 million in outstanding Council Tax debt.

In 2022, our medium-term financial plan identified a funding gap of £33 million, partly due to the expected Business Rate Reset, which could reduce our funding by £10 million. That gap remains, but we are working on initiatives across the council to address it.

I want to acknowledge the actions already taken by Council Officers and colleagues as they prepare for the challenges ahead:

Restructuring the senior leadership team

Presenting an updated MTFS extending to 2030, outlining our difficult financial position

Applying tighter spending controls to limit projected overspend this year

Launching a Stability Plan

Starting a programme of structured asset disposals to generate capital receipts

Resetting the budget process to prioritise long-term financial stability

Recognising the need to review and revise the capital programme to support the stability plan.

Even with these challenges, I remain optimistic. The introduction of Universal Destinations and Experiences presents us with a unique opportunity to shape our future. By working together - both Councillors and Officers - we can navigate these financial headwinds and continue to serve our 195,000 residents with pride.

Finally, I want to thank the thousands of volunteers across Bedford Borough. Your commitment - whether in our parks, schools, youth programmes, litter-picking groups, or community care projects - is the heartbeat of our community. You make Bedford better every day, and I am extremely grateful.

Difficult times lie ahead, but I have faith in Bedford, in our people, and in our collective ability to build a stronger, brighter future together.