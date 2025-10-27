Mayor's Column: Leading Bedford Borough Council through financial challenge: A call to action

Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford.

Column by Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country, councils are facing unprecedented financial pressures and Bedford Borough is no exception. The cost of delivering essential services like adult social care, children’s services, and homelessness support has surged by over 25%, while Government funding has failed to keep pace. These are not optional services, they are legal obligations, and they are growing more expensive every year.

When my Executive took office in 2023, we inherited a Council with dangerously low reserves, a widening funding gap, and few remaining options for savings. To fully understand the scale and causes of the challenge, we commissioned an independent review by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA). Their findings were sobering: years of rising demand, limited income generation, poor debt collection, and earlier decisions that weakened our financial resilience had left the Council on a slow but steady decline.

Facing Reality, Taking Responsibility

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, we’ve acted decisively. We’ve introduced tighter financial controls, launched service reviews, and developed a Stability and Improvement Plan to rebuild reserves and restore confidence. These are not easy decisions - but they are necessary to protect the services our residents rely on.

At the last Full Council meeting, all political parties agreed to take the difficult steps required. While some chose to engage in divisive blame games, I was genuinely encouraged by the overall spirit of cooperation. Because when it comes to safeguarding Bedford’s future, unity matters more than politics.

Making Tough but Strategic Choices

Let me be clear: every decision we make is guided by one principle - doing what’s right for Bedford Borough.

Take the free 4-hour parking initiative in our multi-storey car parks. Some dismissed it as a “vanity project.” It was a strategic move to boost town centre footfall and support local businesses. And it worked. But considering our financial reality, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw it, for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also reviewing every area of discretionary spending to ensure public money is used responsibly. This includes our Council Tax Reduction Scheme, currently one of the most generous in the country. We will refocus it to remain fair, protect those most in need, and ensure long-term sustainability.

And to strengthen financial management, I’ve instructed the Chief Executive to conduct a full review of our VAT arrangements to ensure best practice and value for money across all services.

Green Waste

Let me be absolutely clear - I do not support charging for green waste and have been firmly against its introduction for a number of years however, the financial situation at the Council means that civil servants from central government have instructed us to consider introducing these charges, as many of our neighbouring councils have already done.

I cannot prejudice the consultation, but I have seen what happens in other councils when green bin charges are introduced, hence my opposition. But we need to consider all options and knowing how strongly the public feel about these proposals I have decided to launch a consultation on matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To have your say follow this link: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/Interview/775f1335-845c-483d-a952-4c693a3ad4cb.

If a clear majority are against it, then I won't be doing it - simple as that.

A Shared Responsibility

The truth is clear: our financial crisis is the result of years of underfunding and rising demand for essential services. As a small unitary authority, we must ensure our income matches our responsibilities. Only then can we safeguard the future of Bedford Borough.

I urge every resident, stakeholder, and Councillor to rise above politics and focus on what truly matters - protecting services, rebuilding resilience, and improving Bedford for everyone. Your voice matters. Please take part in the consultations we’ve launched and help shape the future of our Borough.

Together, we can meet this challenge - and build a stronger, fairer Bedford.