Mayor's Column: Financial Firestorm - A borough brought back from the brink

When the new Conservative administration took office in Bedford Borough in 2023, the scale of the financial crisis it inherited was both shocking and unacceptable.

On day one, the incoming Executive discovered a £2.27 million budget overspend. The Council’s finances were not just under strain; they were in freefall. It was a financial firestorm, and there were no working extinguishers.

To confront the crisis, the Council brought in renowned local government expert Theresa Grant OBE and commissioned the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, CIPFA, to conduct a forensic review of the Council’s financial position.

The Findings: Political Posturing over Sound Finance

Financial experts at CIPFA found that Council Tax failed to keep pace with inflation and the escalating cost of services. This decision significantly reduced the Borough’s income while Government funding, calculated on the assumption of standard annual increases, did not fill the gap.

In 2024 to 2025 alone, CIPFA estimates that Bedford missed out on £24 million. That is money which should be supporting adult social care, children’s services and housing. The result was not low-tax governance, but a false economy that has now left residents paying the price.

A Hollowed-Out Council

The report also exposed the consequences of years of indiscriminate job cuts, particularly in the departments responsible for financial control and corporate oversight.

CIPFA was blunt. “Corporate services have been heavily impacted in prior year saving and efficiency rounds to a level that there is significant under-capacity.”

In plain terms, the Council was left unable to manage its own finances. Core teams such as procurement, legal, finance and contract management were hollowed out, just as demand pressures in housing and adult services were escalating. The result was an organisation that could not accurately forecast, track or control its spending.

Millions Wasted Through Mismanagement

The financial legacy left behind is staggering:

The failed Paddington Pub property deal, a commercial purchase that should never have been signed

Lack of maintenance on Paula Radcliffe Way leaving behind essential repairs costing £9.9m with £1.5m being used to replace the crash barriers

Chronic overspends on capital projects, including Cotton End School, due to poor management and weak oversight

£17 million spent on redundancy payments for 1,061 staff between 2010 and 2024

Gross £164.5 million spent on agency staff over the same period to plug the gaps left by those job cuts when agency staff typically cost twice what a regular contracted officer does

Reserves Heavily Depleted, Risks Ignored

When the new administration took over, Bedford Borough’s financial resilience was critically weakened. The General Fund reserve, which serves as the Council’s financial safety net, had been seriously reduced.

Although it was temporarily boosted to £17.7 million during 2021 to 2022 thanks to COVID grants, by March 2023 nearly £7 million had been spent. This left reserves below the minimum risk threshold, meaning the Council was in no position to deal with unexpected costs or emergencies.

A Plan for Recovery

Despite the chaos inherited, the new administration has acted decisively and with purpose.

A comprehensive Stability Plan is now in place. CIPFA has recognised it as a serious opportunity to improve efficiency and restore financial sustainability. The Council’s new approach to business cases has also been praised, with the temporary accommodation strategy highlighted as clear, strategic and financially sound.

While the Liberal Democrats avoid accountability and fail to learn the lessons of the past, this administration is confronting the truth and taking the necessary steps to fix the damage we have inherited. Some of these steps will, sadly, not be particularly pleasant.

Unity and Responsibility

This recovery effort cannot succeed in isolation. As political games created this crisis it is clear that only cooperation from Council officers and from Councillors of all parties can end it.

Responsible leadership and shared purpose are now required to protect the future of Bedford Borough.

The situation is being stabilised, progress is being made, and services are being protected. But residents deserve to know this truth. The fire may be under control, but it should never have been started.