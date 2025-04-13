COLUMN: We can celebrate Universal, but focus must now turn to infrastructure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly Column by Conservative Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson

It would be difficult to focus this month’s column on anything other than the hugely exciting, long-awaited news that Universal Studios is coming to Bedfordshire!

Universal Studios has the potential to turbocharge our economy with thousands of high-quality jobs and millions of visitors every year. And with approximately 80% of employees at the theme park expected to come from local area, I am particularly excited about the long-term career opportunities for young people in our area.

There has been so much work going on behind-the-scenes by so many people – especially Mayor Tom and our dedicated council officers - to get this deal over the line, and whilst the opening may be six years away our focus must immediately turn to ensuring Universal and the Government deliver the infrastructure we need to limit disruption and ensure we can all share in the benefits of the project.

Too often our area has been let down by developments not coming with the appropriate infrastructure. Wixams is a good example of that. More than a decade after the first residents moved in, we still don’t have a GP surgery, or the promised train station. And whilst there has been some recent and much-welcome progress on the train station, we will now need to see work on a much bigger station able to cope with many more passengers.

If we get this and other infrastructure right, Universal Studios in Bedfordshire will not only deliver for people all over the country and our region, but most importantly for local people in Bedford and Mid Bedfordshire – living on the doorstep of what will be our region’s biggest employer.

Councillors and I will be out and about listening to your views on infrastructure to feed into the Government's planning consultation. Do let us know what you think. You can also email me and let me know your views so I can represent these to Universal, the Government and our local councils.

If you would like to book an appointment to come and meet me, please do get in touch by emailing [email protected]. And to stay up-to-date with what I’m doing for Mid Bedfordshire head to blakestephenson.uk and sign up for my regular e-newsletter.