Bedford leads the way to get communities to come together and turn a ripple of kindness into a wave

The last few years have been difficult for so many, and these times show little meaningful sign of slowing down. Both in our local communities and around the world there is strife, anguish, hunger, and darkness. We can’t solve all the world’s problems, but we can through acts of kindness – big or small – come together and make a real difference on our doorsteps and beyond. No act of kindness is ever too small. Whilst it may start as a small ripple, the thought behind this initiative is that when like minds come together, it can soon become a tidal wave improving the lives of many.

The Initiative is now live having launched on 8th May. So why 555? Well Amrit advises that "according to certain beliefs, the number 555 is known as an Angel number, and means that your guardian angel is letting you know they're looking out for you. Also, as a Sikh there is a subtle significance there as well because in 5 months, 5 weeks and 5 days from that date, it will be the 555th birth anniversary of our first Guru. So, enough numerical patterns in play here that even De Vinci would be proud".

Kindne555 is going to create something special with pledges and actions to do good and provide support where it is needed most. We are asking that, as many people, groups, and organisations as possible across the country and further afield sign up and help make a difference.

Examples of activities could include:

Providing food, clothing and donations to charities that support the homeless

Volunteer and give time to other charities close to your heart in your community

Support local schools, colleges, or community centres with either your time or practical support

Offer a student from your community work experience or an internship

Offer your service for a limited time pro bono or for a discounted price

Organise a fundraiser for a cause that needs financial support to survive

Support your local environmental clean-up initiatives

These are just a few ideas. No act is too small. Decide what you want to do and register your activity, and the benefit provided i.e. time given, donation made, money raised, benefit in kind, etc.