Open day at marina in Bedford offers view of life afloat

A successful open day was held by British Waterways Marinas Ltd (BWML) at Priory Marina in Bedford.

Visitors were able to enjoy guided walks around the marina, and presentations on boating and life afloat were given by staff and moorers, on a bracing autumn day in late October.

Volunteers were on hand from the Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterways Trust and the Great Ouse Boating Association, providing useful information on local boating matters.

The Environment Agency and Towergate Insurance were also represented on the day.

Younger visitors were able to enjoy a special discovery trail around the marina, with prizes at the end.

BWML Home Counties Marina manager, John Highmore said: “It was a pleasure to welcome everyone to Priory Marina, and it was lovely to hear such positive feedback from our new visitors.

“My colleagues and I are particularly grateful to all the volunteers who contributed to the success of the event.

“Special thanks must go to Colin Gray, who’s been a moorer at Priory Marina for more than twenty years. His presentation on life at the marina was very much enjoyed by all our guests.

“The staff at Priory Marina are a great team, and they’ll always provide a warm welcome to anyone who visits – not just on open days, but throughout the working week.”

For more information about BWML and Priory Marina, please visit www.bwml.com.uk