One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A6 junction near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A6 near Houghton Conquest.

Two cars collided at the junction near the village yesterday evening (June 26) at around 8.20pm.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...