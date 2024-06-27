One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A6 junction near Bedford

By Jo Robinson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
One person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A6 near Houghton Conquest.

Two cars collided at the junction near the village yesterday evening (June 26) at around 8.20pm.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "One individual was taken to hospital for further assessment following reports of chest pain. Three others suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention."