One of Bedford’s oldest residents celebrates her 100th birthday

It was many happy returns to one of Bedford’s oldest residents who celebrated her milestone 100th birthday.

Joan Johnson, who lives at Oak Way House, Kimbolton Road, Bedford, was born in the town. She won a scholarship to the former Dame

Alice Harpur School and worked in a local land agents’ office before marrying her husband Keith in 1937 and having three children Patricia, Michael and

Peter.

Keith joined the police force in North London where Joan and Keith raised their family. When Keith retired from the police, the family returned to Bedford

and moved into a flat at the top of Bedford Town Hall where Keith took on the role of caretaker. She moved to Oak Way House in January 2017.

“We were delighted to be able to host a party for Joan on this momentous occasion”, said Marie Taylor, chief executive of Bedford Citizens Housing

Association (BCHA).

“Joan is a wonderful and popular lady who still very much enjoys life. We are delighted to have her with us at Oak Way House.”