Olympic medallist at opening of new fitness centre in Bedford

Olympic badminton silver medallist Gail Emms joined Cllr Wendy Rider for a ribbon cutting ceremony to open a new type of fitness centre in Bedford.

The SmartFit35 team saw many residents of Bedford attend the official opening with Gail, who tried out the impressive fitness circuit where users can achieve their wellbeing goals in as little as 35 minutes.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, July 18, at the Pilgrim Centre in Brickhill Drive.

SmartFit35, which has proved popular across Europe, offers a new way of cardiovascular and strength training. As well as providing advice from the expert team, its personalised smart wrist bands adjust the machine’s resistance, count reps and tracks every session – providing an effective, affordable and hassle free way of exercising.

Cllr Wendy Rider said: “What makes SmartFit35 attractive is the intimate feel. Gyms can often feel daunting with a lot of different equipment and not knowing where to start. The team at SmartFit35 offer a personable approach and guide you through the workout. I’m so impressed, I’m signing up!”

Joe Robinson-Smith, club manager at SmartFit35, said: “We have been delighted with the interest received in the latest fitness concept. It’s been brilliant to have Gail at the club testing the equipment for herself. Not only is the circle effective but it is accessible for everyone and we have created a relaxing environment for users to enjoy pre and post workout.”

The former Olympic and world championship medallist, Gail said: “I am honoured to join the team of SmartFit35 for the opening. It’s such a brilliant fitness concept for people who want to become more active. I’ve had a go at the circuit which provides a no fuss answer to exercise and can see why it’s taken off in Europe! The machines are simple to use and the technology is very impressive. It’s a great place for the people of Bedford to improve their overall health.”

SmartFit35 is now open and offering trails for people to try out the concept.

Visit SmartFit35.co.uk