Former top doctor from Biddenham pleads guilty to voyeurism charge of watching someone shower through hole in the loft

A former top doctor from Biddenham has pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

The charge relates to a single incident between 2014 and 2016.

Dr Jonathan Fielden

Jonathan Fielden, 55, appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) and admitted watching someone in the shower through a hole in the loft of a private property in Linslade.

DS John Murphy, head of public protection at Beds Police, said: “I’d like to praise the victim for having the courage to come forward and report this to us.

"We are pleased that Jonathan Fielden has pleaded guilty and has acknowledged his unacceptable behaviour.”

Dr Fielden was suspended and later resigned as deputy medical director and director of specialised commissioning at NHS England, where he earned an annual salary of £224,999 – making him one of the highest-paid doctors in the country.

He had previously served as chairman of the British Medical Association consultants committee. His clinical background is as an anaesthetist.

He will be sentenced on 13 May.