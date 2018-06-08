Nursery manager from Cranfield conquers a mountain for charity

A nursery manager has conquered one of the UK’s highest peaks to help dementia sufferers.

Intrepid Emma Jestice of Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield made it to the top of Snowdon in Wales in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sunburnt but exhilarated on reaching the summit at 3,560 feet above sea level, the manager of the day nursery on the Cranfield University site said the challenge was a team effort.

Emma said: “We all know someone living with dementia so there was never any question of abandoning the challenge. We sang songs and kept each other going and were rewarded with stunning views at the top. She thanks everyone for their generous sponsorship of the event.

The eight member team from the Childbase Partnership, based in Newport Pagnell, have raised about £3,000 so far for the charity, which has been adopted by the company for a year-long fund-raising drive.

Regional director Carol Taylor, who cares for a relative with dementia, praised her team for their patience and support in getting her to the top as an arthritic knee slowed her progress.

She said: “They ‘tag-teamed me’ all the way taking it in turns to bring me forward. It was a very challenging day but incredibly rewarding. We talked a lot about the impact this condition has on lives and the wonderful work of the charity. We were all emotional when we reached the top.”