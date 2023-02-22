Nurse at St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger says it's 'more than just a job' as she markes two decades of providing care

A 48-year-old nurse has celebrated two decades of dedicated service in palliative care at Sue Ryders St John’s Hospice, Moggerhanger – and says that she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.

Sue Ryder Nurse, Rachel Gilbert, began her nursing career at a local hospital before deciding that working in palliative care was where she wanted to be. She joined Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in 2003 and has stayed with the charity ever since delivering expert and compassionate care.

“When I imagined being a nurse it was because I wanted to care for people and at Sue Ryder that’s exactly what we do,” said Rachel.

Rachel hopes he story will inspire others to consider a career in palliative care.

“We don’t just care for our patients; we care for their relatives and friends too, giving them the best possible experience at what can be a difficult time for all.

“For me working at Sue Ryder is more than just a job, it’s part of my life. We have the nicest and most incredible team too, which is why I have been at the hospice for so long.”

Since joining the hospice 20 years ago Rachel says she has seen significant changes in palliative care and her role as a palliative care nurse.

“A lot has changed since I first started working at the hospice as a junior nurse. The role of a palliative care nurse has become more technical, and we are doing more in our role than ever before.

“The advances in medicines, treatment, and symptom control over the twenty years means that we are treating patients for longer too and we are very much more focused on the individual and tailoring our support to our patients’ needs,” she added.

Rachel hopes that by sharing her experience, she can encourage other people to pursue a career in palliative care with the charity.

“I think for anyone considering a role in palliative care it would be the best decision they made,” she said. “It’s not the sad job I thought it could be when I first joined and when I think of high-quality nursing care it’s exactly what we offer here.

“The team go above and beyond every day and we have the time to spend with our patients helping them feel the very best they can. I can’t imagine working anywhere else!

“It can be a flexible role too. When I first started, I was full-time, but now I have a family I work part-time, and I have a varied shift pattern.

“The team is so supportive; everybody is kind, caring and understanding. We know each other so well and that’s what makes us so special. It’s like a family rather than just a place to work.”

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice is opening its doors on Thursday, April 20 for a careers information morning for nursing professionals.

Take a tour of the hospice and inpatient unit, speak to existing staff, and have the opportunity for interview on the day.

To find out more or register visit www.sueryder.org/careersday or email [email protected]