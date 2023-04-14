Emergency services were near the Felmersham Bridge last night

Specialist teams searched the River Great Ouse after a car was found in the water last night (April 13).

Police confirmed that the car was empty – and in response to speculation on social media said no body had been recovered from the river.

Emergency services were called to the Felmersham Bridge at around 6.35pm, after reports that a car was in the river.

