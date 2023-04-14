Specialist teams searched the River Great Ouse after a car was found in the water last night (April 13).
Police confirmed that the car was empty – and in response to speculation on social media said no body had been recovered from the river.
Emergency services were called to the Felmersham Bridge at around 6.35pm, after reports that a car was in the river.
Specialist search teams searched the river and found the car involved with no one inside. Police said they have spoken to the registered owner of the car and it is due to be recovered.