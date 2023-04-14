News you can trust since 1845
No body recovered from river after empty car found in River Great Ouse near Felmersham, say police

Emergency services were near the Felmersham Bridge last night

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

Specialist teams searched the River Great Ouse after a car was found in the water last night (April 13).

Police confirmed that the car was empty – and in response to speculation on social media said no body had been recovered from the river.

Emergency services were called to the Felmersham Bridge at around 6.35pm, after reports that a car was in the river.

Bedfordshire Police

Specialist search teams searched the river and found the car involved with no one inside. Police said they have spoken to the registered owner of the car and it is due to be recovered.

