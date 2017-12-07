Nike trainers, jewellery and gaming console stolen during burglary in Bedford

A pair of Nike trainers, jewellery and a gaming console were stolen during a burglary in Curlew Crescent, Bedford.

It happened between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, last Friday, December 1, when offenders broke into the property in Brickhill.

Detective Constable Joanne Barkat, investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“At this time of year in particular we would also like to ask the public to be aware that if they are approached by someone selling high value items for unreasonably low price they often come from an illicit source.

“If anyone is approached by someone selling these items or who has noticed suspicious activity in the area please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/53064/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.