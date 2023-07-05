The focus is squarely on comics at NICE. Pictured - a selection of Marvel titles.

NICE – the comic convention that does what it says on the tin – is back at The Bedford Corn Exchange after a long break.

After the 2020 show had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions followed by 2021 uncertainty of travel restrictions, and 2022 clashing with another event, NICE is scheduled for its usual early September slot on the convention calendar.

What makes NICE different from the comic cons up and down the country every weekend? It's one of only a handful events in the UK that focuses purely on the comics, making it an actual comic convention and not just a pop culture event.

Year after year NICE has had some of the world's best comic creators in Bedford. Previous show guests include Alan Moore, Garth Ennis, Brian K. Vaughn, Adi Granov, Esad Ribic, Alan Davis and many many more. These names may not be familiar to the average person in the street, but these are just some of the folks that create the worlds that eventually make it to the big screen and beyond.

With guests coming in from across Europe and the US, NICE features some of the best comic book artists sketching all weekend. Want something different for a gift or just something to fill a space on your wall? Head to the Bedford Corn Exchange for NICE and pick an artist and buy some original art directly from the artist.

Organised by Bedford-born Jeff Chahal NICE is one of the most respected European comic conventions due to its focus on the creative aspects of comics.