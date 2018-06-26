New-style fitness centre opening in Bedford is a first for the UK

An innovative approach to fitness is being launched in Bedford this week.

SmartFit35, which opens at the Pilgrim Centre on Brickhill Drive on Wednesday, June 27, unveils the first standalone exercise circle of its kind in the UK.

SmartFit35

Users move freely within the club around the ‘circle’ so there’s no waiting around for machines.

Members are able to book in a time slot and personalised smart wrist bands adjust the machine’s resistance, count reps and track each workout, supporting users of all fitness and strength levels to achieve their goals.

The fitness club will launch an award-winning fitness model, designed to improve the users health and fitness. By following the recommendation of just two 35-minute sessions every 10 days, users are able to enjoy an effective and hassle free workout with ongoing support from the fitness team.

SmartFit35’s innovative concept provides a quick and easy solution for people of all ages who want to become more active, fit and healthy but don’t enjoy the traditional gym environment, or struggle to find the time to exercise.

Recent statistics from Public Health England revealed about only half of adults currently take part in physical exercise in Bedford. Studies found people who regularly exercise can substantially improve their quality of life in their later years.

SmartFit35 breaks through the barriers of traditional gyms with its carefully planned and structured training method, combining both strength and cardiovascular machines. With fixed time intervals of just 35 minutes, the circle is clinically proven to increase metabolism for 15 times longer than a regular fitness session, burns more calories than 60 minutes on a treadmill and strengthens muscles by 30%.

Mark Braithwaite, managing director of SmartFit35, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the very first freestanding exercise circle innovation in Bedford. The club is a first step into the UK for what is already a huge success throughout northern Europe where there are over 2,600 circles.”

He added: “The concept makes exercise accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels, as well as creating a space for people to feel confident and happy about taking up regular exercise to improve their fitness and live a healthier lifestyle.

“It was important for us to get the environment right by designing a club with a contemporary feel and a space for members to relax before or after their training session. We are looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming residents to try out our revolutionary way of exercising.”

The training concept is used by more than 2 million people across Europe, winning a number of European awards for its innovation. There are over 2,600 circles of its kind installed in 30 European countries – with over 300 in the Benelux region and more than 1,500 in Germany.

SmartFit35 is offering no joining fee and £5 off per month for the first 100 people who sign up to a 12-month membership. Plus, the health and wellbeing studio has a 100% money back guarantee.

The club offers free on site secure parking for members. Customers can pre-register an interest at www.smartfit35.co.uk/free-1-day-trial/

Visit SmartFit35.co.uk

SmartFit35 is a private initiative by the owners of leisure management solutions company, 1Life.