New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Bedford and when?

The new Star Wars film is out next month (you might have heard this).

But whether you’re going as part of a Rebel Alliance, or you’ll be going han-solo, where can you see it in Bedford?

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in town.

The Vue has a whopping five showings at 12.01am, one of which is 3D.

Meanwhile Cineworld only has one midnight showing in mindnight.

But at 9pm there will be a double-bill, in 3D, of both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.