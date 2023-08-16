New RSPCA shop to open in Kempston this weekend

A new RSPCA shop has a gala opening on Saturday (August 19) at 10am in Bedford Road, Kempston. Volunteers will hand out goodies for children and dogs, along with offering advice on animal care.

Visitors to the new RSPCA shop in Kempston will find free treats for kids and dogs, as well as bargains galore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shop will raise funds for the RSPCA Bedfordshire North Branch of the animal charity. The branch is self-funding, and depends on local support to fund its vital animal adoption and welfare work. The money raised at the new store will go towards helping more local animals and pet owners.

The new RSPCA shop in Kempston

At the special opening, volunteers will be giving away masks and bubbles for the children and biscuit treats for doggy visitors.

Bargain hunters will find plenty of choice inside – and buying second hand is an easy way to stay green by reusing and recycling clothes, homewares, toys, books and more.

The shop has a special children’s corner, where young visitors will find toys, books and clothes at great prices.

There will also be expert advice on hand about neutering cats, dogs and rabbits – plus you can find out about registering for the Animal Food Bank and the charity’s Vet Bill Help Scheme.