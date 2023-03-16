News you can trust since 1845
New pictures released as mum of Bedford teen missing for nearly 10 days begs him to get in touch

Police have urged people to check doorbell footage as concerns for his welfare grow

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT

New pictures have been released as police continue their search for a Bedford teenager who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Josh, 17, was last seen at his home address in the town at around 10pm on Tuesday, March 7 – and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

And his mum has appealed for Josh to get in touch, saying: “Josh, we are so worried about you. Please, please get in touch with us.”

Police have released more pictures of Josh, who has been missing from his Bedford home since March 7
Earlier this week Bedfordshire Police appealed for people on Tyne Crescent, Avon Drive or Mowsbury Park to check their video doorbell footage for any sign of Josh between 11pm on March 7 and 1am on March 8.

Josh is described as around 5ft 7ins, slim with brown hair. At the time he went missing he was believed to be wearing a black and white hoody, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Detective Inspector Katherine Rivers, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working to locate Josh and establish his last known movements.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been heard from in almost 10 days. I would like to urge anyone who knows of Josh’s whereabouts, or has seen him since he was reported missing to please get in touch. Any information could help us in efforts to bring Joshua back home safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, and quote reference MPC/436/23.

