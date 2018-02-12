New parking scheme will aid road charity

Central Bedfordshire Council is supporting the Bedfordshire based charity, The Road Victims Trust through its new car parking contract with JustPark.

The Road Victims Trust (RVT) provide free emotional and practical support to all persons affected by a road death across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Each year the Trust supports in excess of 550 people who have been affected by the 80-85 deaths that occur on the roads of the 3 counties.

RVT Ambassador, Kate Goldsmith, whose 11 years old daughter Aimee was killed in a road collision alongside her step-brothers Ethan, Josh and their mother Tracey Houghton, is pictured with Cllr Budge Wells, Deputy Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council.

Kate said: “This is a lovely gesture by CBC and JustPark that will help a wonderful charity that has done so much to support me.”

Councillor Wells said, “We are pleased to be supporting such a worthwhile cause as part of our new parking contract. For each transaction made through JustPark when a driver texts or calls to pay, if they opt in to receive SMS messages, 5p will be donated to the Road Victims Trust.”

“We hope that our donation helps to support the victims of serious road collisions in Bedfordshire and also local people who need support in dealing with the grief and trauma of a road death or a serious life changing injury.”

The 8 carparks involved in the scheme include Grove Park, Matthew Street, Priory Gardens, Regent Street, and St Marys Gate in Dunstable and Duncombe Drive and Hockliffe Street in Leighton Buzzard.

For more about the Trust visit www.rvtrust.org.uk