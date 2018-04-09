New look pensioner from Bedford trimmed off the weight for his children

A 76-year-old slimmer has reached his target weight after shedding the pounds for his children.

Phil Goodway from Bedford lost 50 pounds - 3.5 stone - following a Weight Watchers programme while he attended classes in Bromham.

He said: “15 months ago my wife died after battling cancer for many years. I had been caring for her since I had retired - which was when I was 61 - and the weight had gradually crept on. After Linda passed away I went for a check up and the nurse told me that I had to do something about my weight as my blood pressure was very high and I was at risk of having a heart attack.

“It was then and there that I thought ‘I can’t put my children through this again’. My daughter and son-in law had also recently joined Weight Watchers and were doing really well. They have subsequently both lost 3 stone each.

“So, I signed up and have never looked back. We have now lost over 9.5 stone between us! I am also fitter than I ever have been. I am an avid Arsenal supporter and when we go to support them I can keep up with the younger ones.”

Phil added: “I am absolutely thrilled to have reached the weight I set out to achieve and I’ve never felt better. Debbie Dickinson is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting. I am enjoying the freedom and flexibility of WW Flex and looking forward to maintaining my healthy lifestyle on this new programme.

“When I first joined Weight Watchers, I weighed 15 stone 13.5lbs. In that time, I have learnt new healthy eating habits whilst still enjoying my food. My coach Debbie has taught me how to shift my mindset helping me become successful with my new healthy lifestyle.”

Debbie said: “I am so proud of Phil to have reached gold membership. It’s great to see him look so happy when he sees his goal weight on the scales. As Phil continues to attend the meetings, I will continue to support and encourage him to continue with the fantastic work he has done so far to ensure she will stay on track and take control of his goals for good.”

A gold membership is awarded to members once they have achieved their goal weight. As well as receiving a certificate for their achievement, gold members can attend meetings free of charge and as often as they like, if they stay within 5lbs of their target weight.