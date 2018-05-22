New home for theatre group in Ampthill

A thriving theatre group has moved home in Ampthill to new premises with rehearsal space.

Full House Theatre, established in 2001 by creative directors Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie, had been operating from offices on Church Street.

When the opportunity arose to take on a new office space for their team of five, with adjoining rehearsal space, the Ampthill duo jumped at the chance.

The directors said: “It’s so wonderful to be able to bring our thriving theatre company into new premises in our home town. We are really proud of everything we have achieved in the past 17 years and are excited about what the future will bring from our new base.”

Full House creates work with, for and by children, touring performances across Bedfordshire and nationwide, as well as programming children’s theatre festivals in Luton, Bedford and Houghton Regis, and working on performance projects with local schools and cultural organisations.

Family theatre festival June Arts Jam, programmed by Ben and Harriet, returns to Bedford’s cultural venues in June for a third year with a range of quality hand-picked performances for children and young people.

By the Light of the Moon at Bedford Central Library on Sunda, June 3.

The Owl and the Pussycat at The Place Theatre on Saturday, June 9.

A Square World at The Higgins on Sunday, June 10.

Is this a Dagger? The Story of Macbeth at Basement @ Bunyan on Saturday. June 16.

Visit www.fullhouse.org.uk