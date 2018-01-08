New chapter for Bedford’s mobile library service

A new and improved mobile library service hit the roads on Monday thanks to a new vehicle.

As well as being more efficient, the new state of the art mobile library vehicle will be one of only a handful in the country to be equipped with a self-service machine making it even easier for residents to check out books and other media.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture said: “I know how much residents value the mobile library service, and we have worked hard to keep it running and keep every single one of our libraries open. I am delighted this new vehicle will be making its way across the Borough, taking our fantastic libraries on the road.” >bedfordtoday.co.uk

The Mobile Library visits communities in every ward across the Borough with stock on board for all ages. This includes children’s

fiction and nonfiction, adult fiction and nonfiction picture books, and spoken word

CDs.

The previous vehicle was purchased in 2007 and had done ten years of service.